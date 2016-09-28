Kasav appointed NCP district observer

New Nashik : The regional general secretary Chetan Kasav has been appointed as district observer of Nationalist Congress Party.

Regional chief MLA Niranjan Davkhare informed that responsibility is being handed over to Kasav to expand and strengthen the party.

On the backdrop of upcoming ZP and municipal elections, MLA Davkhare announced the appointment of Kasav as the district observer.

Chief of the party Sharad Pawar had earlier made it clear to give opportunity to youths in the upcoming elections.

New Nashik-Satpur state assembly president of NCP students wing Rohit Patil, city vice president Rahul Pathak, Parag Gangurde and others welcomed appointment of Kasav as the district observer.