District receives 96% rainfall

Nashik : Vidarbha, Marathwada and Konkan received good rainfall as monsoon started to retreat. In addition, some talukas from Nashik and Ahmednagar in North Maharashtra also witnessed good rainfall.

Compared to last year, Nashik district received 35% additional rainfall this time and percentage of the rainfall is 96%.

There was no rainfall in June, but eastern part of the district had witnessed good rainfall in the middle of July.

The rain took rest for 15 days and kharip sowing was in danger, but Nashik district then received good rainfall around July end.

The dams in the district had filled up 75% in this period and percentage of the rainfall was around 78%.

Around 19 dams in the district had filled up to their capacity. In addition, water was discharged from Gangapur, Kadva, Chankapur, Darna, Waghad and Karanjvan dams.

As a result there was 78% water stock in Jayakwadi dam. Since last month rain took a break and crops were in need of water.

The talukas in eastern parts of the district received rainfall again as the monsoon started to retreat.

Nandgaon, Yeola, Chandwad, Baglan, Kalvan, Deola and Malegaon talukas received good rainfall.

Peth taluka had received 2 mm rainfall last Monday, whereas Nandgaon had received 11 mm rainfall.

There was 4 mm rainfall in Surgana taluka and Deola had 10 mm rainfall. Yeola had received highest 30 mm rainfall. With this district has received 96% rainfall so far.