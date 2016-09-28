Samruddhi highway: Admin to interact with project affected

Nashik : The administration will interact with only those farmers whose farmlands will be acquired for Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi highway, clarified District Collector Radhakrishnan B and informed that survey through drone has been started in the district and survey of 336 km route in the district has been completed so far.

The 710-km Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi super communication expressway, which is a dream project of state government will be passing through the district from Igatpuri and Sinnar talukas.

Lands from 46 villages from these talukas will be acquired and it will be acquired through the land pooling method.

Earlier, as farmers were unaware about this method, they strongly opposed the project. As it was not clear how much land will be acquired, district administration was confused.

Considering this survey of the land is being done through the drone. The survey of 18-km area in Dhotre, Bojde, Samvatsar, Kanhegaon, Kokmathan and Jeuri Kumbhari villages in Kopargaon taluka was completed through the drone, whereas 3-km area in Marhal village from Sinnar taluka was also completed.

As there is delay in getting information about the survey, survey is being conducted through total session.

The survey of 4-km area in Khambale village from Sinnar taluka has been completed, whereas the survey of 2-km area in Datli village has been completed.

The survey of 1-km area from Shivde to Ghorwade village has also been completed. The survey of total 336 hectares of land has been completed for 28 km route as per 12 hectares of land for per 1 km. Demarcation of 120-km area was also held, informed the administration.