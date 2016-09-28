No entry for pvt vehicles at Saptashringi Garh

Nashik : The preparations for upcoming navratrotsav are going on at Saptashringi Garh. Colouring works of the temple have been completed.

Considering safety and traffic jam, the District Collector issued orders banning entry for private vehicles at the Garh during navratrotsav.

The navratrotsav will begin at the Garh from October 1. The temple administration has started the preparations for this.

District Collector Radhaskrishnan B had recently paid visit to the temple and reviewed the preparations.

Discussions were held on how to provide more and more facilities to the devotees. Inspection was also conducted from security point of view.

Considering possible danger to lives of the devotees due to narrow roads, there will no entry for private vehicles at the Saptashringi Garh from October 1 to 11.

The devotees should park their vehicles at the parking lots suggested by the administration and should go to the Garh by MSRTC bus and take darshan of the Goddess, urged the district administration and police.

In addition, considering Kojagiri Purnima on October 15, there will be no entry for the private vehicles on this day, ordered Resident Deputy District Collector Ramdas Khedkar.

As a result, only MSRTC buses will ply at the Garh during the navratrotsav.