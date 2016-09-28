Maitreya: Rs 3.75 cr distributed from escrow account

Nashik : Rs. 3.75 crore has been distributed so far to 4,200 depositors from escrow account of Maitreya Realtors Pvt Ltd, but as board of directors of the company had not deposited money into the account then, police administration has decided to sell green zone lands of the companies to raise the money.

As per directives by district and sessions court, the escrow account has been started in connection with Maitreya company scam. Sarkarwada police has prepared a list every week and tabled the committee report with regulation plan to the court.

Money will be transferred to account of the depositors after it gets approval.

On the other hand, directors of the company Varsha Satpalkar and Janardan Parulekar had deposited Rs. 6.30 crore in the escrow account in two phases as per chargesheet.

The court granted bail to them on the basis of this, but till now Satpalkar and Parulekar have not deposited any money in the account.

Police administration are taking efforts to deposit more money in the account, but the board of directors are not paying heed to this.