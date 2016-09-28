24 CCTV cameras to monitor Kalika fair

Nashik : 24 CCTV cameras will be installed to monitor crowds during Goddess Kalika fair. In addition, as many as 500 security guards will be deployed.

Devotees are insured for Rs. 2 crore, informed chairman of Goddess Kalika temple trust Keshav Anna Patil.

Special efforts will be taken to provide free wi-fi service this time, he made it clear.

On the backdrop of upcoming navratrotsav, a meeting was organised to do the planning for the Goddess Kalika fair and Patil was speaking in it.

He stated that 24 CCTVs will be functioning this time. Two machines have been purchased to keep the temple campus clean and the area where devotees break coconuts will also be kept clean.

40 sanitary workers will work round the clock in the temple campus area and on the roads.

Besides this, 200 volunteers, former soldiers, home guard personnel, activists of Aniruddha Bapu Sanstha and police force amounting to total 500 will maintain tight security during the fair, informed Patil.

Senior police inspector of Mumbai Naka police station Anand Wagh, trustee Subhash Talajiya, NMC health officer Nitin Nere and veteran journalist Chandulal Shah were present on the dais.

Meanwhile, temple will be kept open 24 hours during the navratrotsav. Only sanctum sanctorum of the temple will be closed between 1 am to 3 am for security of the jewellery there.

The timing of the morning prayer has been changed for ease of the devotees. It will take place at 3.30 am instead of 4.30 am.

The sanctum sanctorum will be opened for the devotees after the prayer, Patil also informed.