Tiny-tots of Rasbihari School enjoy Celebration unit

Nashik : Sr. Kg students of Rasbihari International School explored a unit on ‘Celebration’. Students explored Indian and other countries’ festivals through various activities such as singing songs, listening to the stories and guest lecture.

They enjoyed Onam, Gudhi Padawa as well as Pola, Halloween, Eid and Chinese New Year under Celebration unit.

They explored tradition, clothing and food of every festival. Shobha Jadhav explained the importance of Pola.

Teacher gave information about Eid and told short stories of Halloween festival.

Features of each of the provincial and ethnic purpose behind each festivals were explained by teachers.

Children’s enthusiasm, commitment and group work was remarkable during this journey of learning..