Inter collegiate competition ‘Udaan 2016’ at Ashoka College from tomorrow

Nashik : Ashoka Education Foundation’s Ashoka Center for Business and Computer Studies (ACBCS) has organised state-level inter collegiate competition ‘Udaan 2016’ in association with Juhi’s Stay Fit Studio.

‘Udaan’, an intercollegiate competition conducted every year by ACBCS. This two-day competition will be started from tomorrow (Sept. 29).

Competition will be conducted tomorrow, while Gaming, Debate Presenting the Business Ideas and Penalty Shootout will take place on September 30.

These events will help students to learn different functions of management like planning, organising, implementation and leadership.

It also provides an opportunity for students to acquire and apply theoretical knowledge into practical aspects of an organization.

Dr. Sanjay Kumar Dalvi, director of student welfare committee, Savitribai Phule Pune University will present as chief guest for inaugural ceremony, while Ashoka Education Foundation’s chairman Ashok Katariya would preside over the ceremony.

Udaan 2016 is organised with an objective to provide an for students to develope a sense of responsibility among them to become an effective, contributing member of an institution and society.

It provides opportunity for studentsopportunity for students to perform and present their hidden talents, skill or art on the college platform.

Winners will be awarded with cash prizes worth Rs. 50,000. AEF Director Dr. Rajendra Takale, administrator Dr. Vasudeo Bhende, Principal Dr. Archana Ghatule have appealed that large number of students throughout Maharashtra should take part in the competition.

It is being coordinated by Prof. Vanadana Sharma, Prof. Ketaki Pathak, Prof. Lokesh Surana, Prof. Manisha Shirsath and Prof. Parmeshwar Biradar.