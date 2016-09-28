St. Francis excels in jump rope competition

Nashik : The students of St. Francis High School, Tidke Colony, Nashik excelled in state and national level jump rope competition.

The west zone national jump rope competition took place recently at Nashik in which Nidhi Patil won 2 gold medals, whereas Devyani Yeole 2 won gold medals.

Suyashree Mankar, Nazneen Shaikh won 1 silver medal respectively. Yugandhara Puri grabbed 1 gold and 1 silver medal. Satwik Lokhande got 1 gold Medal and Shruti Bhosale won 1 gold and 1 silver medal.

Yugandhara Hedav received 1 gold medal and Yuvradhani Hedav won 1 bronze medal. These students brought laurels to the school.

State level sub junior jump rope competition took place at Sangli. In this competition, Siddhesh Tupe bagged 1 bronze medal. Mihika Patil got 1 bronze medal and Soham Gurule won 1 silver medal. Om Sananshe, Soham More and Sayali More also took part.

All the successful students were appreciated for their brilliant success by chairman of the school Dr. A F Pinto and managing director Grace Pinto. Headmistress of the school Kusuma Shetty and supervisors Krishna Bangera, Cici Wilson, Ida Fernandes and Petricia Saldhanah congratulated these students for their success.

The team of physical education teachers including Vikram Dudhare, Swapnil Karpe and Surekha Patil strived hard to train these students.