Jio impact: Vodafone offers 10 GB 4G mobile services at 1 GB price

New Delhi: In wake of attractive offers launched by Reliance Jio, Vodafone on Monday also came out with data plan offering 10 GB 4G mobile services at the price of 1 GB plan. However, the plan comes with various riders.

Under the offer, a Vodafone customer with new smartphone with get additional 9GB of 4G mobile broadband usage when he recharges the 1 GB plan.

The new scheme is being offered in circles where Vodafone offers its own 3G or 4G services and can be availed by both prepaid and postpaid customers till December 31, 2016.

Jio is offering unlimited free voice calls to all its subscribers besides unlimited use of 4G high speed mobile services till December 31, 2016.

“We are giving a greater reason to customers to upgrade to 4G handsets. With this offer, we are encouraging new 4G handset users to enjoy the Vodafone SuperNet experience to the fullest,” Sandeep Kataria, Director – Commercial, Vodafone India said in a statement.

Under the offer, Vodafone customer will also get free subscription to TV, Movies & Music on Vodafone Play.

The offer will be applicable on only those 4G smartphones which were not used on Vodafone network in the last 6 months. Also, customers in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata will get 9GB of 4G data if the subscribers recharges with 1GB or above scheme.

However, the customers in Uttar Pradesh (West), Uttar Pradesh(East), Haryana, Karnataka, Gujarat, West Bengal ,Kerala , Tamil Nadu , Maharashtra & Goa, Assam, North East states, Rajasthan will get 9GB of 3G data but only on 4G handset during limited time between 12 AM to 6 AM if the subscriber recharges with 1GB or above plan.