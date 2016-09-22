20 lakh people expected to take part in Kranti Morcha

Nashik: A meeting was called in presence of the District Collector to hold discussions over preparations for Maratha Kranti Morcha, to be taken out on Saturday (Sept. 24).

Office bearers on the occasion insisted that the District Collector should come to receive the memorandum at Golf Club ground, but as he refused, arguments took place over this.

Finally, he promised to take a decision about this after due consideration and urged the delegation to cooperate with the administration.

MP Hemant Godse, former MLA Manikrao Kokate, MVP general secretary Nilima Pawar, former Minister Dr. Shobha Bachhav, Dilip Bankar, MLA Anil Kadam, Shirish Kotwal, district Shiv Sena chief Vijay Karanjkar, Adway Hiray and city NCP chief Ranjan Thakre were present for the meeting which was held in the hall at district collectorate.

Rallies are being organised across the state by the Maratha community. The preparations for the rally which will be taken out on Saturday, are going on since last month.

Maintain law and order during the rally, urged the District Collector.

As 20 lakh community people are expected to attend the rally, office bearers insisted that the District Collector should come at Golf Club ground to take the memorandum, but he refused to come considering the protocol.

The Chief Minister had come out of the state assembly to accept the memorandum, why then are you not ready to accept the memorandum, asked the office bearers to the District Collector and stood firm on their demand.

The District Collector thereafter clarified that he’d take a decision about this after due consideration.

As around 20 lakh community people are expected to attend the rally, seven places have been fixed to set up parking lots for vehicle parking.

Instructions have been issued to appoint volunteers there. Police administration has asked them to remain alert considering large scale thefts happen at parking lots.

As this rally will pass through main routes in the city, orders have been issued to divert the traffic on these routes.

It has also been instructed to divert heavy traffic on the highway to Sinnar via Ghoti. It was also demanded to declare a holiday for schools, but schools should take decision about this and many educational institutes have declared a holiday on this day, it was informed.

There is no need to declare a holiday as government establishments are closed due to fourth Saturday, the District Collector made it clear.

The office bearers tabled the planning for the rally, its routes, culmination, vehicle parking arrangement, planning of volunteers, medical service and drinking water arrangement.

The rallies across the state have been peaceful so far. The rally in Nashik should be taken out this way and cooperate with the administration, urged the District Collector.

The office bearers assured that all rules related to law and order would be followed.

Most schools-colleges to remain shut

The rally by Maratha community will begin at 10 am from Tapovan on Saturday to press for punishment to the accused in Kopardi gangrape, reservation to the Maratha community and to repeal stringent provisions in the atrocity act.

As a precautionary measure, most institutes have declared holiday for schools and colleges run by them. Some institutes have decided to run schools for half day.

Students on large scale will also take part in the rally.

Though the rally will begin from 10 am, the city will experience traffic jam since 7 am and students can face difficulties.

As most students are from rural area, they can face inconvenience. Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj, Mahatma Gandhi Vidya Mandir, Sapkal Knowledge City, Gramoday Shikshan, Nashik Gramin Shikshan Prasarak and Nashik Education Society have decided to declare holiday to the schools and colleges run by them.

Decision about declaration of holiday in Kakasaheb Wagh Shikshan Sanstha has not been taken yet, informed public relations officer Sanjeev Ahire. Nashik Shikshan Prasarak Mandal will take decision about this soon.

Meanwhile, police officials inspected the routes from which the rally will proceed and finalised the points where police personnel would be deployed. DCP (crime) Dattatray Karale, Laxmikant Patil, Shrikant Dhivre, ACP (crime) Sachin Gore, Vijaykumar Chavan, Dr. Raju Bhujbal, senior police inspectors of Panchavati, Adgaon, Sarkarwada, Bhadrakali, Mumbai Naka police stations and police officials of traffic branch inspected Tapovan, Aurangabad Naka, Katya Maruti Chowk, Nimani, Ravivar Karanja, Malegaon Stand, Ravivar Karanja, Mahatma Gandhi Road, district collectorate and Golf Club route on which the rally will be taken out.