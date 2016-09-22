One-year RI awarded to former MNS office bearer

Nashik: The district and sessions court judge awarded 1-year rigorous imprisonment and fine to former city president of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena Pradip Vazre for thwarting a programme organised by North Indians at Satpur and causing injuries to the police personnel.

This incident took place on January 26, 2009.

Vazre along with MNS activists had attempted to thwart the national integrity programme organised by North Indians at NMC school no. 95 and 96 in Maharashtra housing colony at Satpur.

When police personnel of Satpur police station Kishore Jairam Mahale and Prasad Bairagi tried to stop them, Vazare and other activists had beaten them up and ransacked sound system, chairs and other equipments.

As both police personnel were injured, offence was registered against Vazre as well as other MNS activists for obstruction in government work and other sections.

The court awarded six months rigorous imprionment and fine of Rs. 2000 for Vazre under section of Indian Penal Code 147, two months jail term and fine of Rs. 1,000 under section 323, 1-month jail term and fine of Rs. 500 under section 353, 1-month jail term and fine of Rs. 2000 under section 452 and one-year jail term, fine of Rs. 2000 under section 435 and additional jail term for 120 days if he fails to pay the fine.

The court also ordered to pay Rs. 5000 from fine to police personnel Mahale and Rs. 500 to witness Bairagi.

The other accused Ramesh Salunkhe, Gokul Pagare, Hrishikesh Choudhari and Samdhan Jadhav were acquitted, after getting benefit of doubt. Other remaining accused were also acquitted due to lack of enough evidence.

Adv. Sudhir Kotwal worked as public prosecutor in the case. He had examined total 16 witnesses.