Recruitment on fake docs Police custody to accused

Nashik Road: After taking one person from the Nepal border and three others from Delhi into their custody in connection with recruitment on fake documents in artillery centre here two months ago, Upnagar police produced them in the court.

The court asked to keep them in police custody till October 1. The police had arrested seven persons and a retired Army Colonel earlier in connection with this.

With the arrest of four more accused, the number of accused has increased to 12.

The accused had submitted fake documents and cheated the Artillery Centre administration.

Police brought Manbir Singh (28), Prabas Kumar, Hariom Sharma and Pavankumar from Delhi to Nashik Road and produced them in the court.

They also arrested one more accused Reshamsingh earlier.

The court asked to keep Reshamsingh in the police custody till September 23, whereas had given the police custody to four accused till October 1.