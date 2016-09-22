Will clean water tanks before diwali: Pawar

Nashik: The water supply department has cleaned five water tanks out of the total 94 water tanks in jurisdiction of NMC and remaining water tanks will be cleaned before upcoming diwali, informed superintending engineer (water supply) U B Pawar.

In a recently held NMC General Body Meeting, some corporators had alleged that the water tanks in the city have not been cleaned since last many years. As a result Upnagar area is getting contaminated water supply.

Mayor Ashok Murtadak had instructed to take note of this. Accordingly, the water supply department has undertaken cleanliness of 94 water tanks in the city.

Last week, total 8 water tanks have been cleaned. The remaining water tanks and water purification centres will be cleaned before diwali. All NMC water tanks in the city are foolproof.

Considering speed of water release, there is no dirt inside the water tanks.

Despite this employees working at the water tanks are cleaning them after certain days, Pawar also informed.