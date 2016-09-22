Rotary Club organises cycle rally

Nashik : Rotary Club of Nashik North along with Fravashi International Academy, Nashik Cyclists Association and Garudzep Pratisthan had organised a special cycle rally from Jehan Circle to Fravashi International Academy to support special kids from various schools in Nashik.

The charming and willing faces of the special children forced everyone to stay attentive. The dances and songs were performed by them brought tears to everyone’s eyes.

FIA chairman Ratan Luth, Police Commissioner Dr. Ravinder Kumar Singal, DCP Vijay Patil, DCP Lakshmikant Patil, Mayor Ashok Murthadak and Deputy Mayor Gurmeet Bagga, corporator Vilas Shinde, president of Garudzep Pratisthan Dr. Sandip Bhanose and Rotary District 3030 DG Mahesh Mokalkar and all the Rotarians of Nashik North and other Clubs from Nashik were present. More than 200 cyclists participated in this event.