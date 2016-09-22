‘Make stern law for security of officials’

Nashik: The members of Maharashtra State Gazetted Officers Federation wore black ribbon to condemn government inaction regarding assaults against government officials and employees.

The High Court recently stated that it is responsibility of government to provide security to police and doctors. The Federation asked whether it is not responsibility of the government to provide security to the officials and employees.

Deputy secretary in the state secretariat B R Gavit was beaten up by an MLA on March 29. Additional CEO of Aurangabad Zilla Parishad Suresh Bedmutha was physically assaulted on August 8.

Like this, Deputy District Collector of Palghar Abhay Kargutkar, police personnel Raju Sathvane, employee in land record office Kalidas Nikam and Additional District Collector Yashwant Sonawane was beaten up. Some lost their lives.

Government should make an effective law to teach a lesson to these notorious persons. Revoke its membership in that organisation and take action under MCOCA, demanded the Federation.

A memorandum was given to Additional District Collector Kanhuraj Bagate. President of the Federation Ramdas Khedkar, working president Pramod Wankhedkar, secretary Balasaheb Ghorpade, Vasanti Mali, Vilas Gangurde and other officials were present on the occasion.