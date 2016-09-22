Police conduct raid at gambling dens

Nashik: Police conducted raids at two gambling dens in Bhadrakali and Panchavati area last Monday. They took punitive action against five gamblers.

The first raid was conducted in Phule Nagar area on Peth Road. Acting on a tip-off, Panchavati police had conducted a raid at Gayatri Nagar (Laxminagar) and found a youth named Shyam Lasu Mahale (36, resident of Rahulwadi, Peth Road) involved in gambling activity.

A case in connection with this has been registered with Panchavati police.

Another raid was conducted at Charmakar Lane in Bhdarakali area, Old Nashik. Acting on a tip-off, Bhadrakali police had conducted the raid at Panchacha Wada area and arrested Rohit Rajendra Sonawane and his three other accomplices. A cash amount of Rs 1700 and gambling related material were seized during the raid.