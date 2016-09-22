FIA students win interschool badminton championship

Nashik: The young promising badminton champs of Fravashi International Academy accomplished a glorious achievement by winning the Inter School (Boys and Girls Under-14) Nashik district interschool badminton championship organised by the Nashik District Sports Office recently at Panchavati, Nashik.

Shreeraj Pawar, Abhishek Rajput, Sujal Bafna, Krish Shah and Om Sinkar (Grade VIII) bagged the top position in the final match against Silver Oak (Chandsi).

Joel Motwani, Devika Pangawane (Grade VIII), Sagarika Gupta, Diya Kothari and Aastha Nagarkar (Grade VII) also secured the first position by winning the finals against Ashoka Universal School. The badminton team of FIA has qualified to participate in the divisional level competition.

The entire team of the school applauded the winners and the badminton coach Vikas Somawanshi for this grand feat.