Horizon Academy prepares 9999 sapling bags in three days

NASHIK: MVP Samaj’s Horizon Academy conducted a ‘Green Marathon’ recently in which students of the school, prepared 9999 sapling bags.

The target was achieved with the participation of around 1000 students. These saplings, which are prepared in a completely natural way (without any chemical treatment), will be nurtured till they are ready for plantation, after which they will be planted in various parts of the city.

This activity which was spearheaded at the school by the Principal Kumudini Bangera, is a part of the ‘Project Ankur’, a brainchild of Ramesh Iyer of the GIVE (Get Involved in Village Empowerment) foundation.

There is a huge shortfall of trees in the city and ‘Project Ankur’, aims towards correcting this imbalance.

The Interact Club of the school took the initiative and the school was the first one to become a part of GIVE’s ‘Project Ankur’ in the city.

Parent Club Rotary Nashik East under the presidentship of Rotarian Manoj Kalantri sponsored part of the project. Interact Club co-ordinator and secretary Hemlata Tolani coordinated and organized this mega activity.