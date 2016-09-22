Maharashtra High School celebrates Ozone Day

UPNAGAR: Shri. B V Joshi, Maharashtra high school run by the Shree Sharada Vidya Prasarak Mandal, Nashik Road recently celebrated Ozone Day with zeal.

11 years ago Ozone Day was celebrated for the first time by two schools in India one from New Delhi and one from Maharashtra which was Maharashtra high school Upnagar. UNO had taken notice of this event.

Since then it is being celebrated in the school. While celebrating this day many activities like drawing-essay competitions are organised and the exhibition of these papers is organised every year.

This year the rally was organized to enlighten the public about the protection of ozone layer damaged day after day which causes many diseases and global warming.

Vijay Golesar was the chief guest, while S B Vaidya presided over the programme. The girls of 9th and 10th std. presented a song complimentary to the subject.

All the students along with the teacher took an oath to protect the environment and the Ozone, the important factor of the environment and useful gas (O3) for the human life.

Golesar and Vaidya delivered their relevant speeches. The programme was organised by Vidnyan Chhand Mandal of school.

Mr. Gharte made the introductory speech. Mr. Kulkarni expounded the significance of Ozone and its consequences when the layer of it is damaged. Mrs. Jaybhave proposed the vote of thanks..