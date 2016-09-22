Chordiya elected Vyapari bank vice president

Nashik Road: Ashok Chordiya and Jagan Agle have been elected unopposed as vice president and director (public relations) of Nashik Road-Deolali Vyapari cooperative bank respectively.

As term of outgoing president Sudhakar Jadhav and director (public relations) Ranjana Borade had come to an end, Chordiya and Agale have been elected in their places.

They were appointed in presence of assistant registrar A M Saundane at bank hall. As nomination from Ashok Chordiya had received for the post of vice president, he has been declared unopposed as vice president, whereas bank chairman Dutta Gaikwad handed over an appointment letter to Jagan Agle as the director (public relations).

Chairman Gaikwad, senior director Nivrutti Aringale, Sudhakar Jadhav and Ranjana Borade felicitated them after their election.