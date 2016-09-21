Nashik Smart City, Development OR Dilemma

On 28th January, 2016 the Government of Maharashtra brought a GR banning earlier TDR of 40%,on the roads having widths less than 9.00 mt rs.

Prior to this National green tribunals order stopping the building permissions at town planning department was in force.

The cupboard issue was long pending and lingering since last 2 years until recently the commissioner Abhishek Krishna formulated a “study group” to look into it.

The abolishing of the 40% TDR on 6, 7.5 m roads blankly without logic and retrospectively was sufficient to damage small and medium types of developers or owners. Number of cases” OCs” approved before the ordinance on 28th January, at least those should have been given leeway to upload the TDR on their plots. Mr Abhishek Krishna in a press announced the possibility of opening the doors for those to whom the ‘OC” approved. Let’s wait and watch does that realize?

New DCR were supposed to come on 15th of June, 2016. In spite of announcement in Legislative assembly of Maharashtra those are yet to come out. Class D Municipal DCRs came out just yesterday.

Policy paralysis and systemic syndrome of the administration hit the common man as well as Corporation itself.

Nasik selected for smart city in second list two days ago, but will it be smart truly in view of given long list of problems.

The issues discussed above directly related to smartness of the city, but how that to be achieved is major problem since development halted, slowed down the organic growth of the city. Infra structure development cannot be streamlined unless the local body is truly obsessive of development.

With greatest fanfare, the e-services like e-complaint app, etc are always in coma. The building plans submitted for permissions took 1 to 2 years to get it. This is heartening and retarding true spirit of new entrepreneurs.

In fact, standstill situation is real a time of joy for the administration because they haven’t been stopped to take the salaries. The salaries are getting them hence who will bother the development?

Further the corruption plagued the corporation. The negative mentality of municipal white collar people is horrendous.

Where is common man and development in this scenario? Being unorganized, there is nothing in common man’s hand except watching the situation. The development and smartness are really on at risk.