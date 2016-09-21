Finally, Nashik selected under Smart City Mission

Nashik: The third list of the cities to be developed as smart cities under the Centre’s flagship Smart City Mission was declared yesterday.

A total of 27 cities have been selected in the second round of the competition. Five cities including Nashik from the state are among these cities.

The people’s representatives as well as citizens are expressing their satisfaction over selection of Nashik.

Urban Development Minister Venkaiah Naidu yesterday announced the names of the 27 cities selected under the Smart City Mission. Nashik, Aurangabad, Kalyan-Dombivli, Nagpur and Thane cities have been selected from the state.

Pune and Solapur cities had been selected in first round of the competition. As Nashik had missed the smart city bus by some points in the first round, the then Municipal Commissioner Dr. Pravin Gedam removed lacunas and re-sent the new smart city plan.

As a result, selection of Nashik in the second round was considered certain.

Thereafter, following instructions by state government last month to activate the SPV (special purpose vehicle) for the smart city, the related proposal was approved in the NMC General Body Meeting.

The first meeting to chalk out planning for the smart city will be held today (Sept. 21) under Sitaram Kunte.

On the backdrop of all these happenings, Nashik was selected in the second round of the Smart City Mission, yesterday.

The central government has undertaken this ambitious scheme to improve standard of life of the people and to prepare stable and environment friendly cities.

Cities which have been selected under the Mission will get the fund of Rs. 750 crore, whereas the concerned city has to raise the fund of Rs. 250 crore on its own. While implementation of this Mission, a special purpose company will be formed to carry forward development work through it.

The smart cities would have facilities such as assured water and power supply, sanitation and solid waste management systems, efficient urban mobility and public transportation, IT connectivity and e-governance, among others.

The 27 selected cities are – Agra, Ajmer, Amritsar, Aurangabad, Gwalior, Hubli-Dharwad, Jalandhar, Kalyan-Dombivli, Kanpur, Kohima, Kota, Madurai, Mangaluru, Nagpur, Namchi, Nashik, Rourkela, Salem, Shivamogga, Thane, Thanjavur, Tirupati, Tumakuru, Ujjain, Vadodara, Varanasi and Vellore.