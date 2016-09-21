Former Union Minister Praful Patel to arrive on Nashik tour tomorrow

Nashik: The former Union Civil Aviation Minister and MP Praful Patel is arriving on a tour of Nashik tomorrow (Sept. 22).

MP Patel will give away the Suvichar Gaurav Puraskar, instituted by social organisation Suvichar Manch, informed district chief of Nationalist Congress Party Adv. Ravindra Pagar and city chief Ranjan Thakre.

Veteran music director Anu Malik and senior film director Padmashri Madhur Bhandrakar are also arriving with MP Patel.

The Puraskar will be presented in their presence in a programme organised at Swami Narayan temple hall, Adgaon Naka tomorrow at 4 pm.

Following this, MP Patel will hold discussions with delegations of various organisations and activists of the party.

All party leaders, activists and office bearers should be present, urged district chief Adv Pagar and city chief Thakre.