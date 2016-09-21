IFAT India 2016 trade fair from Sept 28 to 30

MUMBAI: The next edition of IFAT India, India’s leading trade fair for environmental technology, will be held from Sept 28 to 30, 2016, at the Bombay Exhibition Centre in Mumbai and will showcase the latest products and services for the water, sewage, refuse and recycling segments.

The outlook for this year’s event is more than promising, as Igor Palka, COO of Messe München India, states: “more than 140 companies have confirmed their participation in the 2016 edition and the exhibition space expanded by 35 percent.

That makes it the largest IFAT India since the foundation in 2013. The high level of registrations underscores the importance of our trade fair on the Indian market.”

Among the exhibitors are industry leaders such as Aquanomics, BASF, Bilfinger, Endress+Hauser, Excel Industries, Godrej, Ion Exchange, Kirloskar Brothers, Netzsch, Putzmeister, Siemens, Tata Projects, Wilo and Xylem.

IFAT India not only offers an opportunity to benefit from a highly promising market, but by bringing together all market players under one roof and putting new market trends into focus, the trade fair also promotes the exchange of professional know-how and experience which could help find a sustainable development path for India.

Palka further explains: “There are a number of challenges in the environmental sector in India that need to be solved. This is why we have expanded the supporting program for our event.

It allows us to provide more room for discussions, knowledge transfer and professional training.”

The topic of “training skilled workers”, for example, is right at the top of the agenda. The Active Learning Center provides a separate area in the exhibition hall for the first time offering practical training, live demonstrations and professional competitions for young talents and skilled workers. In one of the exercises, participants have to design a smart city with intelligent resource management or complete exercises on occupational safety, maintenance and process control.