GBM approves setting up 6 shelter homes

Nashik: The Deen Dayal Antyodaya Yojana is being implemented in jurisdiction of Nashik Municipal Corporation instead of central government’s Suvarna Jayanti Shahari Rojgar Yojana.

A proposal to set up shelter centres at six places in the city for roofless under this Yojana was approved in General Body Meeting of NMC.

Mayor Ashok Murtadak approved this proposal. Accordingly, these shelter centres will be set up at the place of old Vyayamshala in survey no. 187 D (Sinnar Phata), NMC owned land in survey no. 269 (near railway terminus), Nashik Road divisional office old building, Jawahar market, Station Road, Nashik Road, survey no. 335 (Nashik Shivar), Panchavati Kushtadham Aurangabad Road 11-acre land of NMC, NMC building (2nd floor), opposite Naroshankar temple, Panchavati and Kushtadham building, near Sant Janardan Swami Ashram, Aurangabad Road, Tapovan, Panchavati, Nashik.

As shelter is a basic need of human beings, a permanent arrangement will be made to provide shelter to very poor people in these shelter centres.

Under this scheme by central government, shelter is given to 50-100 roofless people per 1 lakh population.

The meeting regarding this was held under Municipal Commissioner Abhishek Krishna. As per this, the proposal was tabled in the GBM.

It approved the proposal regarding fixing of the places to set up the shelter centres and to do expenditure on maintenance of these centres through NMC fund after five years of their construction.