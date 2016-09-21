Graduate constituency: EC instructs preparation of new electoral rolls

Nashik: As per directives by Supreme Court, the Central Election Commission has instructed to prepare new electoral rolls for upcoming elections for graduate and teachers constituencies and to conduct special reinspection drive of state assembly and Lok Sabha electoral rolls from September 16.

While instructing to prepare new electoral rolls first and then conduct elections, the Election Commission has given a periodic programme for this.

With this it is clear that elections for graduate constituency will now take place in January-February 2017, instead of November.

The election process for elections of the graduate constituency will be conducted after preparation of new electoral rolls every time, but this time preparations were started to conduct the election process as per the electoral rolls of 2010.

While giving its verdict on a PIL, the court took objection over original electoral roll of the graduate constituency and considered that there is confusion in it.

It raised the points that there is no photograph of voters in the electoral roll, mistake in address, no deletion of names after death and ordered to prepare the new electoral roll.

Actually, the Supreme Court on January 12 had instructed all states in the country to prepare the new electoral rolls for elections of graduate and teacher constituencies, but the Election Commission had not taken it very seriously.

Finally, after instructions to returning officials of the states on September 5, they conveyed to the Election Commission that it was not possible and requested to provide its guidance about this.

The State Election Commission then had sought guidance from the Central Election Commission, but there was not much change in it.

The district administration is confused, as it has to restructure the electoral roll in a short span. The graduates who will get a degree on November 1 can register their names.

In addition the term of graduate constituencies in Nashik and Amravati and the term of teacher constituencies in Aurangabad, Nagpur and Konkan is completing on December 5, this periodic programme has to be implemented in them.

Meanwhile, the names of voters will be registered from October. New voters can register their names between October 1 to November 5. The electoral roll has to be prepared till November 19.

This roll will be published then on November 23 and objections over this can be raised till December 8. The hearing over the objections will be completed till December 26 and final roll will be published on December 30.