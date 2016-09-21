‘It is in engineers’ hands to make country a superpower’

Nashik: The progress and development of the country is in the hands of engineers. If they give support of honest efforts to their principles, the country will become a superpower within a short span.

In addition, development of the district is in hands of engineers, stated Minister of State for Rural Development Dada Bhuse during presentation of ideal engineer award in Zilla Parishad.

The presentation of the ideal engineer award was organised by ZP engineers association at ZP’s Raosaheb Thorat hall.

ZP chairperson Vijayshri Chumbhale, Shiv Sena group leader Pravin Jadhav, Yatin Patil, CEO Milind Shambharkar and Additional CEO Anil Landge were also present.

MoS Bhuse gave away the awards to Sitaram Suryawanshi, Mahendra Borse, S P Patil, B T Shevale and Bachhav.