Water will be provided regularly: Pawar

Deolali Camp : The Chief Executive Officer Vilas Pawar assured regular supply of water when residents from ward no. 1, 2 and 3 organised a march to the cantonment board office over irregular water supply.

Since last two months, residents in Godse farm, More bungalow, residential area behind Balwant Plaza, Satyam Shivam society and north area in ward no. 1 are not getting drinking water.

Considering this Balasaheb Godse, Rajaram Godse and more than 100 women of the area along with vice president Baburao Mojad, corporator Sachin Thakre and others met cantonment board CEO Pawar and held discussions with him.