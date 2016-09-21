Hindi Day celebrated at St Francis High School, Tidke Colony

Nashik: A zealous and vibrant celebration of Hindi Day took place at St. Francis High School, Tidke Colony, Nashik.

In order to celebrate this occasion, a special assembly was organised in which each segment was presented in Hindi language.

The programme began with the reading of sacred verses from the holy Bible and the prayer. The thought for the day was elaborated by Mamta Pathak – a Hindi teacher.

She expressed her views on the value of the month – Gratitude. Bharat Patil – a Hindi teacher explained the significance of Hindi language in daily life.

A humorous skit was presented by students of Std. X. A classical dance performance by a student of Std. VIII B made every one spell bound.

An interactive session, too, took place on this occasion. D D Aher – a Vice Principal of Polytechnic College, Kopargaon, spoke to the students on the topic ‘The Power of Subconscious Mind’.

All Hindi teachers guided the students for various activities.

Kusuma Shetty – the headmistress of the school and Mrs. Cici Wilson, supervisor (Secondary section) strived for the success of the programme.

Chairman Dr. Augustine Pinto and director Grace Pinto extended their best wishes on this occasion.