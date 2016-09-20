‘Repeal stringent conditions in atrocity act’

Nashik:The problems of society and lawyers cannot be different.Lawyers are of the view that stringent conditions in atrocity act should be repealed. For this, all lawyers belonging to Maratha community would wear black coats and will be at a leading position during the march on September 24, clarified Nashik Bar Association chairman and chairperson of MVP Adv. Nitin Thakre.

The feelings of the Maratha community would be conveyed to the government through the march. If government does not take note of this, a huge march of 1.5 crore community people will be organised in Mumbai, he made it clear.

On the backdrop of Maratha Kranti March which will be organised on September 24, the meeting of lawyers belonging to the Maratha community was held at Laxmi lawns on Aurangabad Road. Former district public prosecutor Adv. Shridhar Mane, Adv. Vasantrao Pekhale, Adv. Sudhir Kotwal, Adv. G N Shinde, Adv. Shashikant Pawar, veteran legal experts and lawyers in large numbers were present.

Earlier, some veteran lawyers drew attention to stringent conditions in atrocity act and provision of punishment in it. It was suggested that troublesome conditions and provision of punishment in the atrocity act be repealed, considering many bogus cases. Adv. Kotwal, Mane and other lawyers also expressed their views on this.

Adv. Nitin Thakre who presided over the meeting made it clear that march in Nashik will be a record-break march. He informed that the Chief Minister had called him and former MLA Kokate from Nashik district to hold discussions on the backdrop of march being organised in the state.

The Chief Minister assured that some stringent conditions in the atrocity act would be repealed given the misuse of the act for political purposes, Adv. Thakre informed further.

He also made it clear that lawyers in large numbers will take part in the march on September 24 and issued some instructions to be followed while taking part in the march. Adv. Rajendra Ghumre, Namdevrao Thakre, Bhagirath Shinde, Kailas Patil, Balasaheb Adke, Suresh Niphade, Mangala Shejwal, Prabhakar Kharate and members of the Bar association were present in large numbers for the meeting.