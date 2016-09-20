NCP will face a challenge from BJP-Sena and Cong: MLC Takle

Nashik:Nationalist Congress Party has a huge challenge of BJP-Shiv Sena as well as traditional friend Congress in upcoming municipal elections.

Young activists should get back to work keeping Congress in mind, urged MLC Hemant Takle. He was speaking at a cadre camp organised by youth wing of NCP at Swami Narayan banquet hall.

He further stated that old issues on which earlier elections were fought had become outdated now. The party has to enter the fray considering current problems and difficulties of citizens. Party chief Sharad Pawar had declared that more opportunities would be given to youths in upcoming period.

As a result while working youths should work keeping in mind the post of people’s representatives, they should not be disappointed if they do not get candidature and should work for strengthening of the party, he added.

The role of youth wing will become important in upcoming municipal elections and youths should take efforts to get the highest number of corporators elected, urged MLC Takle.

NCP is running on ideology of Phule-Shahu-Ambedkar. It is moving under guidance of party chief Sharad Pawar.

Youths should get active to strengthen the party. For this it is needed to take all components of the society along.

Youths should go to every ward to understand difficulties of the citizens. The role by youths will become important in manifesto of the party. Youths should keep aside negativity and get back to the work vigourously for upcoming elections, he appealed.

Government is bringing old schemes in a new format by changing their names. Present government’s wrong policies before the people, MLC Takle urged further.

Regional chief of NCP communication cell Pradip Salunkhe stated that trained activists are the biggest asset of the party and cadre camps are being organised for this.

More than 5,000 orators will be prepared in Maharashtra through the cell, he added. Chabbu Nagre provided his guidance how the orator should be. Opposition leader Kavita Kardak provided her guidance to the youths on communication skills.

City chief of NCP youth wing Ambadas Khaire, working president Vaibhav Deore, corporator Samadhan Jadhav, Rajendra Mahale, social activist and district chief of Samata Parishad Balasaheb Kardak, chief of girls wing Priyanka Sharma, regional general secretary Chetan Kasav, youths and girls in large numbers were present on the occasion.