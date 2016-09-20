Self-discipline is best discipline : Dr Singal

Nashik : With an objective of reaching out to youths, especially college students to inculcate spirit of self-discipline and character building, Commissioner of Police, Nashik Dr. Ravinder Kumar Singal conducted an interactive session for students of Guru Gobind Singh Foundation’s Guru Gobind Singh Polytechnic and Guru Gobind Singh College Of Engineering And Research Centre, Nashik at Khalsa Education Complex, Indira Nagar Annexe recently.

Permindur Singh, CEO of the Foundation introduced Dr. Singal and S G S Birdi, president of the Foundation felicitated the Police Commissioner. Interacting with students Dr. Singal emphasized on importance of setting goal, vision and discipline in life for self.

He said health is key to success and remain healthy we have to do regular physical exercise and eat nutritious diet. He shed light on importance of self-discipline in life and role it plays in individual character building and success in life.

He added there is no shortcut to success and it is achieved through dedication, diligence, determination discipline and consistent efforts. As youths are the future of nation they must behave responsibly in the society, follow rules, regulations and cooperate with Police in maintaining law and order as well as tackling anti-social elements. Dr. Singal answered the queries raised by the students and insisted on respecting females in the society. More than 600 students attended the session conducted in two parts.

ACP Atul Zende also conducted meeting with student members of the institute’s anti ragging committee to curb the menace of ragging. S H S Anand, other management members along with Principals of both colleges Dr. A M Chicholkar, P S Duggal, S B Inamdar, senior police inspector of Indira Nagar police station and staff members were also present.