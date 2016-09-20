Honouring honest taxpayers to help change people’s attitude: Jaitley

New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley Monday said paying taxes in due time is the responsibility of every citizen and honouring honest taxpayers would bring in much needed change in people’s attitude regarding tax payment.

“Payment of due taxes is the duty and responsibility of everyone; to pay due taxes is an accepted practice in most part of the world,” Jaitley said while handing over certificates of appreciation honouring select taxpayers for paying their dues on time.

About 8.43 lakh taxpayers will be issued ‘Letter of Appreciation’ by email for paying the due taxes on time.

Jaitley said this initiative will also help in bringing about the necessary change in the attitude of the people at large to pay the due taxes on time.

CBDT will be sending out such certificates of appreciation to individual tax payers by e-mail in various categories on the basis of the level of taxes paid by them for the current Assessment Year 2016-17 where taxes have been paid in full and tax payers have no outstanding tax liabilities and where the return is e-filed within the prescribed due date.

Jaitley also called for focussing on the “need for change in the attitude of people at large to pay the due taxes within the prescribed time”.

This letter of appreciation marks the first effort by the Government to directly communicate to taxpayers its appreciation for that contribution.

“Revival of the practice of acknowledging the tax payers for paying taxes within the prescribed time and promptly filing their Income Tax Returns, will play an important role in the nation,” Jaitley said.

There are four categories for issuing letter for appreciation — Tax paid over Rs 1 crore, between Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1 crore, between Rs 10 lakh to Rs 50 lakh and that Rs 1 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.

The government acknowledges the contribution of individual tax payers in paying taxes within the prescribed time and prompt filing of income tax returns.

“The CBDT urges taxpayers to e-file their returns in time and verify their return by submitting the Electronic Verification Code online or sending their ITR-V within the 120 day period so that they can be also acknowledged for their contribution,” a Finance Ministry statement said.