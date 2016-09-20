Argentina’s new policies will increase bilateral trade with India: Silveyra

Mumbai: An interactive discussion with Mr. Jesús Silveyra, Joint Secretary of Agricultural Markets, Argentina was jointly organized by World Trade Centre Mumbai and the All India Association of Industries (AIAI) at the World Trade Centre Mumbai, yesterday.

Also present at the discussion were Mr. Alejandro Zothner Meyer, Acting Consul General, Consulate General and Promotion Centre of the Argentine Republic in Mumbai; Capt. Somesh Batra, Vice Chairman, WTC Mumbai and Mr. Vijay Kalantri, Vice Chairman, World Trade Centre Mumbai & President, All India Association of Industries.

Taking into account the future growth in demand for food in India, Mr. Jesús Silveyra, Joint Secretary of Agricultural Markets, Argentina showcased his country’s strengths in agriculture and food processing.

“With new economical rules set out by the new government of Argentina, the country is moving in a pro-trade direction and has its eyes now set on India to promote its bilateral trade especially in the agriculture sector.

The new policies will enable potential investors to purchase more than 1000 hectares of land in Argentina boosting its agriculture output by 20 percent.

The other areas for collaborative efforts are food processing, IT, pharmaceuticals, mining, hydrocarbons, wine & honey production, chicken, meat, edible oil, and most importantly bio- sciences,” said Mr. Jesús Silveyra.

Emphasizing on the part India can play in enabling Argentina to forge collaborative efforts in various sectors, he said, “India’s demographic dividend, its increasing rate of growth, addition of 25 million population (middle class), Argentina should be one of the special suppliers to India for agriculture and bio products. India on its part should show interest in Argentina.”

Highlighting Argentina’s strengths in various agro and animal husbandry sectors, Mr. Silveyra expressed his interest in exporting queen bees to India for honey production and from being a ‘provider to super provider’ in India’s food park venture. In the area of cattle breeding Argentina leads by 60% of labour production beating US, which is at a measly 20%.

Argentina is one of the leaders in bio-products almost to the capacity of exporting 7000 tones to the entire world. They have capabilities in technology warehousing and post harvest management which could be a boon for India.

From a futuristic point of view, Mr. Silveyra said, “There is a need to establish an Argentina-India Chamber of Commerce to create a favourable environment to foster conducive bilateral trade between both countries.”

Capt. Somesh Batra, Vice Chairman, WTC Mumbai made the opening remarks, while Mr. Vijay Kalantri, Vice Chairman, WTC Mumbai concluded the session with his closing remarks, both echoing what Mr. Silveyra expressed.