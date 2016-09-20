Martyr Sandip Thok cremated with full state honours

SINNAR: The mortal remains of army Jawan Sandip Somnath Thok, who got martyred in Uri attack on Sunday, were yesterday consigned to flames with full state honours late on Monday night at his native Khadangali village in Sinnar taluka of the district.

He was accorded full military honours, including a gun salute as Army personnel sounded the bugle.

Thousands of people from various parts of the district besides MoS for Rural Development Dada Bhuse, MLA Rajabhau Waje, MLA Balasaheb Sanap, ex MLA Manikrao Kokate and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

Earlier, Thok’s body was brought to his village from Ojhar airport late in the night.

It was kept at his residence for some time. His parents, elder brother and sisters paid tributes to him.

Thousands of villagers took part in the funeral procession.

He is survived by his parents, elder borther and two married sisters. Son of an onion farmer, Sandeep Thok’s kin and friends remembered him to be a tenacious youth.

Staving off tears, his family reminisced the sheer determination of the 22-year-old to enter the Army despite failing to clear the Army entrance exam several times.

He finally entered the Army in 2014 and was assigned with the 6 Bihar Regiment. “He cleared his entrance in the eleventh attempt.

Such was his determination. He never let go of something once he had set his mind to secure it,” recalled his older brother Yogesh Thok.

“He [Sandeep] was the youngest in the family… he was due to get married soon. But instead of a happy ceremony, we now receive his body… we are simply shattered,” said a grief-stricken Somnath Thok, Sandeep’s father.