Dhananjay Munde slams govt over Maratha reservation

Nashik: Maratha community is organising massive rallies across the state regarding Kopardi gangrape, reservation and atrocity act.

Such type of rallies have never been organised against government before this. Democratic Front government had provided reservation to the Maratha community, but as alliance government had failed to defend it in court, the community is still deprived of it, alleged opposition leader in state assembly Dhananjay Munde.

Munde who arrived in Nashik yesterday to provide his guidance at NCP activists’ cadre camp, interacted with mediapersons at Sundar Narayan temple.

Munde said that people are angry against government on such a scale for the first time post independence.

During the regime of Democratic Front government, it was decided to provide reservation to the Maratha community, but the alliance government failed to defend it.

In addition, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis assured to run Kopardi gangrape case in fast track court and to give punishment to the accused within three months, but chargesheet has still not been filed though two months have passed.

Maratha community is very angry about this and is organising the rallies in the state against the government. Government should take appropriate decision about this, otherwise it will pay a heavy price, he warned.

Munde also expressed his worry over deteriorating law and order situation in the state. He also stated that NCP is of the view that government should impose some restrictions to prevent misuse of the atrocity act.

The government has also lost people’s confidence, Munde stated further.

MLC Jayant Jadhav, city NCP chief Ranjan Thakre, Arjun Tile, Chabbu Nagre and Ambadas Khaire were also present.