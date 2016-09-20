Recruitment on fake documents: Another 4 persons arrested

Nashik Road: Following the arrest of eight persons in connection with recruitment on fake documents in artillery centre here two months ago, Upnagar police have taken one person from the Nepal border and three others from Delhi into their custody.

The suspects submitted fake documents for joining the Artillery Centre. Earlier, a retired Army Colonel and five other persons were arrested in connection with this.

Meanwhile, police took Manbir Singh (28), Prabas Kumar, Hariom Sharma and Pavankumar into their custody from Delhi. Manbir Singh is a former army sepoy. Like the retired Army Colonel he is also a mastermind.

He was arrested from Nepal border. Prabas Kumar is a havildar clerk in the army. He was involved in preparation of fake documents for army recruitment and sending fake candidates from various organisations from Delhi for recruitment. He was also aware about vacant posts in army.

Resident of Delhi Hariom Sharma is an average citizen. He is involved in preparation of fake documents for recruitment.

Retired Army Colonel Sukhpreetsingh Arjunsingh Randhawa (59, B-61, sector 40 Noida, Uttar Pradesh) was arrested some days back. Balbir Gujar (22, Rajasthan), Sachin Kishan Singh (19, Rajasthan), Tejpal Chopada (19, Rajasthan), Suresh Mahanto (21) and Giriraj Ghanshyam Chouhan (Rajasthan) are among those who were arrested earlier.

They joined the army after submission of fake documents and started to take training in the artillery centre.

After verification of these documents, this matter came to light. Army officials then lodged the case with Upnagar police station.

Further probe into the matter is going on under guidance of DCP Shrikant Dhivre and senior police inspector Ashok Bhagat.