‘FDI is harmful for country’s development’

Nashik: Foreign Direct Investment is taking place on a large scale in India since last few years.

Actually, FDI policy of the government is wrong and India’s money is going to other countries. It is harmful for development of the country, opined experts at the convention organised by All India Insurance Employees Association (AIIEA).

Seminars on various topics were held on Sunday, the second day of the convention which was held at Kalidas auditorium.

AIIEA President Amanullah Khan on the occasion said that according to government, business and trade are increasing in the country due to FDI and employment is being generated, but this is mere cheating by the government.

Foreign companies which arrived in India have taken over Indian companies and merged these companies into them.

In addition, instead of setting up new business, they have cut labour using technology instead.

India is not benefitted by the money which is earned by them as it is sent abroad. Considering this, to accept FDI means stalling development, he stated further.