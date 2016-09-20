World Ozone Day celebrated at ASC College

OZAR MIG : The World Ozone Day was celebrated recently in MVP Samaj’s Arts, Science and Commerce College, Ozar Mig.

Prof Dr D N Pawar from the KSKW Cidco college, Nashik was the chief guest for this programme.

He delivered a special lecture on ‘Ozone depletion and its effects’. In his speech, he explained why the World Ozone Day is celebrated in the world. Firstly he highlighted all major concepts related to the Ozone and its measurements with the help of PPT.

He also added that how the carbon dioxide, CFC’s and other major factors are lead to depletion of Ozone. Depletion of Ozone helps to increase the global warning. Due to this, normal temperature of the earth will badly increase and the sea water level will also increase.

On the both North and South poles ice is started melting due to the global warming. The world will have to face bad consequences of the global warming and ozone depletion.

It is observed that due to melting of polar ice caps sea level is increasing and in effect coastal regions are submerging, Dr Pawar stated.

“Some European countries are experiencing this. It is our social responsibility to protect Ozone layer and everyone should try to protect it at individual level.

We should use eco-friendly products which are not harmful to the Ozone layer and help to make other people conscious about this,” he said.

Principal Prof Mrs Wagh chaired the function. Prof Dr Pagar, HOD, department of Geography welcomed the chief guest. Prof M B Thakare introduced the chief guest.

Ashwini Dhikale compered the programme and Kishori Kadam proposed the vote of thanks. Prof Borse, Pravin Pawar and students from the department of Geography were present for this programme.

Vice PrincipalThakre, Dhanwate, Tidke, Arun Pawar, Rajendra Mogal and Pachorkar provided their help for success of the programme.