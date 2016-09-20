Wisdom High school shines at singing competition

Nashik: Eight students of grade 9 of Wisdom High school namely, Shrushti Phatak, Ojas Kulkarni, Sneha Poludasu, Samiksha Pawar, Bhoomi Parakh, Manas Aaher, Damini Pawar and Sanskruti Porje participated in a singing competition organized by the Bharat Vikas Parishad at Rambandhu Masale, Empire House, Govind Nagar.

The competition was judged by renowned singers Kanyakumari Gune and Mrudul Dev. They were really impressed by the talent of these students.