Hindi Day celebrated at Silver Oak Universal School

Nashik: The students of Silver Oak Universal School propagated their love and respect towards Hindi language through the recently celebrated ‘Rashtrabasha Saptah’.

The celebration of this week was an amalgamation of several activities that promoted the correct and decorous use of Hindi language among students.

The week began with a special assembly for the students in which the students presented various staging acts in Hindi that included importance of familymembers, benefits of eating vegetables etc.

The students delivered speeches about the history of Hindi language and the long journey it has travelled to achieve its present form.

The song ‘Hindi Bhasha Rashtra ki Bhasha’ presented by the school choir highlighted the way Hindi language has acquired a prominent status among Indian languages.

Another round of hindi riddles catechized during the assembly was thoroughly enjoyed by the students as they strived hard to solve the interesting riddles.

A group of students dressed as famous writers and poets of Hindi Literature like Premchand, Rabindra Nath Tagore etc. and presented a short biography of these personalities in front of all.

The assembly also took up a pledge to conserve the pride of hindi language and use it in its error-free form.

After the beneficial mass assembly, the school conducted various competitions for all students that gave them an insight about the beauty of this language.

The lower primary grades attempted the fascinating art of story narration in the ‘KahokahaniPratiyogita’ with the theme Akbar Birbaland VikramBetal stories.

The competition helped the students to develop their verbal proficiency and public speaking skills. .

The upper primary section conducted ‘KavitaGaanPratiyogita’ which aimed at developing the art of recitation.

The participants recited poems in Hindi based on the topic ‘MeraBachpan’. Another group recited poems on the topic ‘Mera Aadarsh’ wherein they praised the qualities of the person they idolize.

The most constructive activity during the week was the ‘Laghu Natya Spardha’ for Grade V students in which the students prepared short skits based on the theme ‘Bharat ki Betiyan’.

The school management congratulated all the winners and entreated the students to keep doing the great work.