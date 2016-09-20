New Era achieves success in Kabaddi

NASHIK: District sports office had recently organised interschool Kabaddi matches for under-17 boys. During the event, after winning semifinal against Rangubai Junnare School, by 14-40 New Era entered the final.

The final was between New Era English School and CDO Meri School. It was indeed a tough match and New Era won it by 25-30.

The grand success was brought by captain Siddesh Ahire, team members Nachiket Pisal, Akhilesh Yadav, Mohite Govardhane, Kartik Pangarkar, Pratik Shinde and Dhiraj Yadav.

The team members were well guided by the sports teachers Shradha Walzade and Bhakti Walzade.

The winning team was congratulated by the headmistress, teachers and all the staff members of the school.