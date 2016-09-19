Kejriwal’s tongue had to be trimmed as he spoke against PM Modi: Parrikar

Panaji: Taking a jibe at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who recently underwent a tongue surgery, Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar yesterday said Kejriwal’s tongue had to be trimmed as it had grown long due to speaking much against Prime Minister and him.

However, the minister also sympathised with the AAP leader for being on “sick leave”.

“In Delhi he speaks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and here (in Goa) he speaks against me. Due to this his tongue has grown big, and now it had to be trimmed,” Parrikar said addressing core group of workers in Goa ahead of the State Legislative Assembly polls.

But, Parrikar was quick enough to add, “I sympathise with him (Kejriwal) as he is on sick leave.”

The Defence minister took a dig at the AAP leaders for “abandoning” Delhi when the state was reeling under chikungunya and dengue attack killing 40 people.

“If your Mohalla clinics were so much effective then how come 40 people died due to chikungunya. The lies of AAP are getting exposed in Delhi after the incident,” he said.

He said the AAP leaders are currently on world tour after cheating the people of Delhi, with its deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in Finland.

“From where does AAP get the money? They spent Rs 26.82 crore merely on advertisement budget,” Parrikar added.