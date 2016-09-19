Uri terror attack aimed at creating war-like situation in region: Mufti

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday condemned the terror attack in Uri and said that it was aimed at triggering fresh violence and creating a war-like situation in the region.

“Strongly condemn Uri attack. Attack seems to be aimed at triggering fresh violence and creating a war-like situation in the region. Heartfelt condolences to bereaved families and also pray for early recovery of those injured in the attack,” Mufti said.

“J&K has always been worst victim of Indo-Pak hostility and its people have been paying a colossal price for same for past over six decades,” the J&K CM added, as per reports.

In one of the deadliest attacks on the Army in recent years, 17 jawans were killed as heavily armed militants stormed a battalion headquarters of the force in North Kashmir’s Uri town in the wee hours yesterday.

In January, seven military personnel were killed when six terrorists attacked the Pathankot air base.

The attack comes two years after militants had carried out a similar type of attack at Mohra in the same area. Ten security personnel were killed in the attack that took place on December 5, 2014.

Giving details of the attack, the Army said in a statement, “A group of heavily armed terrorists targeted the rear administrative base of a unit at Uri, Kashmir. In the counter action, four terrorists have been eliminated and combing operations are in progress”