‘March by Maratha community is not against anybody’

Nashik: The march to be taken out by Maratha community is not against any community, religion and party.

It is for pressing to provide reservation to the community, capital punishment to accused in Kopardi gangrape and to repeal atrocity act, informed all party office bearers on behalf of Maratha Kranti Morcha.

A huge march by Maratha community will be organised on September 24 to the district collectorate.

The joint meeting of community leaders from various political parties and organisations in the district was held yesterday at Hotel SSK to discuss planning for the march.

The stand about the march was clarified in a media briefing that was organised then.

The march will begin from Tapovan at 10 am and 15 lakh community people likely to take part in it.

Arrangement for vehicle parking and drinking water has been made for people who will come from various parts of the district.

Girls and women will led the march. As it is a silent march, no slogans will be raised.

A delegation of five girls has been prepared to give a memorandum to the District Collector.

Five girls from Maratha community will provide their guidance on 20-feet stage when march will reach the district collectorate.

Sound system on the basis of Simhastha Kumbh Mela will be installed on the entire route to convey all types of instructions to the citizens properly during the march.