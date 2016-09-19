LIC has contribution in country’s development: Khan

Nashik: Country had always faced various types of financial challenges after independence. There was shortage of credit supply in development of the country.

At that time Life Insurance Corporation had provided its valuable contribution to government and gave an important contribution in country’s development, stated president of All India Insurance Employees Association (AIIEA) Amanulla Khan.

He was speaking while delivering his presidential speech during 21st triennial convention of west regional insurance employees association at Kalidas auditorium.

Earlier, All India Insurance Employees Association has organised the rally from LIC office in Gadkari Chowk.

This rally passed through Trimbak Naka, CBS and via district collectorate reached Kalidas auditorium.

Khan said that Modi government is stating that GDP growth has increased to 7.5%.

If it is true, why development of the country is not taking place? Farmer, labourer have remained poor. Modi government had assured to generate two crore jobs per annum, but only 4 lakh unemployed had got the employment.

As a result, industrialists were benefitted by this increasing GDP growth, he added.

LIC is the only successful insurance company in the world. It gave its contribution in development of nuclear energy, coastal areas, electricity companies, roads and other development works.

LIC which started its business with Rs. 5 crore in 1956, has the fund of Rs. 20 lakh crore today, but since last few years government is involved in privatising the sector and has decided to provide benefit to the foreign companies, Khan stated.

LIC has around 30 crore policy holders and has distributed scholarships to 15,000 students every year.

There is a need to take initiative to save it. Government’s policy of privatisation should be thwarted, he urged.

CITU president Dr. D L Karad, Deputy Mayor Gurmeet Bagga, Kantilal Tated, V Ramesh, H I Bhat, Ajit Abhyankar, R N Patne, T K Chakravarty, INTUC president Jayprkash Chhajed, divisional LIC manager Pradip Shaine, Mohan Deshpande and Phalguni Mehta were present on dais.