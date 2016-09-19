Meritorious engineering students felicitated

Satpur: The Institution of Engineers Nashik Local Centre had organised a felicitation of meritorious students from all engineering faculties from Nashik, Dhule, Jalgaon and Nandurbar districts last Friday.

Chief public relations officer of Indian railway traffic service, Mumbai Narendra Patil was present as chief guest for the programme which was organised at Ashok Virtual hall.

Komal Bhandari, Priyanka Chopada (SNJB college, Chandwad), Shital Wani (K K Wagh college) Saiffudin Merchant, Surabhi Jalori, Sujata Patil, Abhishek Lokhande, Tanmay Joshi (K K Wagh college), Pallavi Wagh, Pournima Sutar, Sayali Gujarathi (R C Patel college, Shirpur-Gondiya) and students from other colleges were felicitated.