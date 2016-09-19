Voters should exercise their voting right: Municipal Commissioner

Nashik: Citizens’ participation is necessary in democracy. Everyone should exercise their voting right to get elect good people’s representatives, stated Municipal Commissioner Abhishek Krishna.

The special electoral rolls reinspection drive by Nashik Municipal Corporation as per the state Election Commission directives began from Thursday (Sept. 15).

The Municipal Commissioner was speaking during its inauguration at late B R Deshmukh women’s arts and commerce college.

All eligible students for municipal elections should register their names in the electoral rolls, said the Municipal Commissioner.

Abhishek Krishna had inaugurated the drive. Brand ambassador of the drive and international athlete Kavita Raut was present as chief guest.

She on the occasion urged the girl-students to register their names and do their duty, whereas Deputy Municipal Commissioner Vijay Pagar informed about necessary documents for registration and method to those who were present.

College Principal Dr. Sameer Limbare stated that the college will take active participation in the drive and will create awareness through street drams and rally. College staff and girl-students in large numbers were present.