NASHIK: The Nalanda Academy conducted various Nalanda Champs competitions.

The fancy dress based on environment apart from clay molding, drawing and colouring, Maruti stotra recitation, Bhajan singing, aarti singing and flower rangoli competitions were also held in the school.

The tiny tots actively participated in the different competitions and exposed their hidden talents.

The examiners were happy and astonished with performance of the kids.